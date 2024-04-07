Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Acquires $14,166.36 in Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.81 per share, with a total value of $14,166.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

