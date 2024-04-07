ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Trading Up 0.2%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.15). 2,026,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.14).
ContourGlobal Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,091.30.
ContourGlobal Company Profile
ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ContourGlobal
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.