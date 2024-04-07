Contrasting Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Range Resources pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 21.44% 17.10% 17.10% Range Resources 25.82% 15.87% 7.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Range Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $10.35 million 4.40 $10.60 million $0.43 3.21 Range Resources $3.37 billion 2.51 $871.14 million $3.54 9.90

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. Permianville Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Permianville Royalty Trust and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 3 9 6 0 2.17

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.09%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Summary

Range Resources beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust



Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Range Resources



Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in August 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

