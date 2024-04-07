Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

