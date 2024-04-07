Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading Up 1.3%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $714.72 and last traded at $714.25. Approximately 342,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,142,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $704.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.36.

The firm has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $728.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

