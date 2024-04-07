CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 1.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.82 and last traded at $64.32. 573,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,898,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

