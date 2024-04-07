CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.82 and last traded at $64.32. 573,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,898,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Mizuho increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. CWM LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

