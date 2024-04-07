Critical Comparison: Alvotech (ALVO) & The Competition

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alvotech to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvotech and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alvotech $93.38 million -$551.73 million -4.95 Alvotech Competitors $569.45 million -$28.85 million 6.96

Alvotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alvotech. Alvotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alvotech has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvotech’s peers have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alvotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alvotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvotech -967.97% N/A -68.36% Alvotech Competitors -4,409.71% -215.69% -44.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alvotech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alvotech Competitors 1434 4610 11871 204 2.60

Alvotech presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.38%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 102.35%. Given Alvotech’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alvotech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Alvotech peers beat Alvotech on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. It also offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an immunology product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an oncology product. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland.

