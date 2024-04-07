Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crocs alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $17,646,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 27.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $4,635,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $381,202.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $134.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.