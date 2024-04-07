Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Down 3.3%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 743,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,785,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

