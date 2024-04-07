CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 2.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $316.43 and last traded at $315.56. Approximately 546,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,826,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

