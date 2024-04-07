Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8,611.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,163 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Crown Castle worth $81,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $100.78 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.