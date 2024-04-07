DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 925 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $1,993,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,124 shares of company stock worth $12,395,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $78.64 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

