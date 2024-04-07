DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.70% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,924,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a market cap of $319.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $78.65 and a twelve month high of $107.98.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Profile
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
