DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.70% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,924,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a market cap of $319.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $78.65 and a twelve month high of $107.98.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.4781 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.