DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.09.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

