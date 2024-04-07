DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,463 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 113,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000.

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

