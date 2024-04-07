DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

