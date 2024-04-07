DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.60 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

