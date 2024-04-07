DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 878.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $309.41 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $319.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.46.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $16,220,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

