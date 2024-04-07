DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 333,766 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,128,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 331,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 325,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 272,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

