DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

