DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 72.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 913,175 shares of company stock worth $262,199,146. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $301.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.15. The company has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

