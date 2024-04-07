DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.47% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWLD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1,433.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 63,046 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 248.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 38,779 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 178.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 36,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 19,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DWLD opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

