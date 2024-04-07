DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 116,437 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,662 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

