DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $308,885,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after purchasing an additional 817,781 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.54 and its 200-day moving average is $238.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,248 shares of company stock worth $100,820,961. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

