DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.20% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $929,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $605.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $42.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

