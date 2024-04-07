DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.20% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $929,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.
First Community Bankshares Price Performance
First Community Bankshares stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $605.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.52.
First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.65%.
First Community Bankshares Company Profile
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Community Bankshares
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.