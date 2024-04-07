DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $274,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

