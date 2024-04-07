DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

BND stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

