DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $253.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $256.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

