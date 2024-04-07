DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Azenta by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Azenta by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 467,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Azenta by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 74,708 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.41 and a beta of 1.53. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

