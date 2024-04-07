DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after buying an additional 207,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after buying an additional 2,271,724 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,780,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after buying an additional 1,029,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after buying an additional 2,020,869 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of FRO opened at $23.92 on Friday. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

