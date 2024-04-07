DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 2.1 %

LW opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.