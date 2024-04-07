DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,532,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 323.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $392.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $290.98 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.75.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

