DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $1.20 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,541 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in BioNTech by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,676,000 after acquiring an additional 71,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 4,861.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 952,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BioNTech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 619,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $90.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $85.21 and a 12-month high of $131.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

