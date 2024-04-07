DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $1.22 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $32.31 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -103.22%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.