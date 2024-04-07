DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 17,961 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 607.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

