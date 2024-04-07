DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 3,295 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

PSI opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $813.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

