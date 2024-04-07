DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 6,062 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 507.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average is $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

