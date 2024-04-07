DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 147,710 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $101.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.