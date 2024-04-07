DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,944,000 after buying an additional 1,873,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $116,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after buying an additional 1,538,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

