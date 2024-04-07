DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.20.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $117.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $119.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

