DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 742.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.06. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.