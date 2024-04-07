DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after purchasing an additional 337,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,513 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $542.39 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.42.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

