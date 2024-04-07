DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in National Beverage by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 59.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 43.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 50.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,702 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 38.23%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

