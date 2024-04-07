DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 296 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in WD-40 by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
WD-40 Price Performance
Shares of WDFC opened at $251.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.31. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $163.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 69.29%.
Insider Activity
In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
