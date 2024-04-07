DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,660 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.32 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

