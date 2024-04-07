DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,155 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of PPL by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

PPL stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

