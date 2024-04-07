DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 799,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 408,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.