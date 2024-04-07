DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 527,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,464,000 after purchasing an additional 416,028 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $101.50 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,651 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,218 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

