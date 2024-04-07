Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.77 and last traded at $62.01. 265,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,361,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.21.

A number of research firms have commented on DAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Dayforce Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

